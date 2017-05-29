Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israel has carried out a rocket propulsion system test in the densely populated central part of the country, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Monday.

“A few moments ago, Israel conducted a test launch of a rocket propulsion system around central Israel. The test was coordinated in advance by the defense establishment and was carried out as planned,” the ministry said on its Twitter page.

The Defense Ministry did not specify whether the test was successful.

Based on eyewitness reports, the Times of Israel assumed that the launch had been carried out from the Palmachim Airbase near the Mediterranean coast. The launch was witnessed by thousands of Israelis heading to work on Monday morning.

According to expert publications, the tested system could be for surface-to-surface missiles such as the Jericho or a surface-to-air missiles such as the Arrow.