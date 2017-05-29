Register
04:08 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Two A-10 Warthogs firing their GAW 30mm Gatling guns

    Beloved US Air Force A-10 Warthog Attack Aircraft Saved From Chopping Block

    © AP Photo/ Joe Cavaretta
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    After three cost-cutting attempts by the Pentagon in recent years to axe the A-10 attack aircraft, followed by three refusals from Congress, the beloved warplane has been decreed an asset and will remain in the US military arsenal for the foreseeable future.

    In seeking to realize some $3.5 billion in budget cost-cutting, the Pentagon has, for the past several years, valiantly tried to get rid of the popular plane, but lawmakers on Capitol Hill — backed by their constituents in the military — kept the program alive, although just barely. Now, with the military funding spigots opened wide at the White House, the aircraft will see upgrades and a renewed life on the world's battlefields.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion

    "The world has changed," stated Air Force budget deputy Major General James F. Martin Jr. last week in a press briefing on the new defense budget, addressing the reasons for keeping the old aircraft.

    The A-10, which entered service in 1976, is a single-seat, twin jet engine attack aircraft designed to primarily support ground-based assault operations. With its enormous front-mounted, seven-barrel, nine-foot gatling gun firing 3,900 rounds a minute; its Maverick or Sidewinder wing-mounted missiles; and its heavily over-engineered titanium armor plating, the aircraft became widely appreciated by pilots, earning it the affectionate nickname "Warthog" for its ungainly figure.

    Heavily used in conflicts around the world, the A-10 was noted in recent years to be aging rapidly and replacement aircraft were getting hard to come by. According to AP, retired Air Force General Mark Welsh referred to the planes as qualifying for antique license plates in some US states.

    But the A-10 is thought to be a special case, according to many in the force, including Arizona Republican Representative Martha McSally. An Air Force pilot who flew the A-10 in combat situations and commanded a squadron in Afghanistan, she refers to the plane affectionately.

    Echoing the sentiment of many in the Air Force, McSally said, "The A-10 is this bad ass airplane with a big gun on it," last month, addressing the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    Currently, the aging aircraft is deployed against militant factions in Afghanistan, while also providing close-air support for Iraqi and other US partner forces fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The A-10 has been out of production since 1984, but has been upgraded in multiple ways, including an entirely new electronics system.

    The plane's manufacturer, Fairchild Aircraft, went out of business in 2003, and in 2010 the company's assets were purchased by an Israeli defense contractor.

    Related:

    Pentagon Budget Big Ticket Investments Include 13 New Warships
    The Trump Budget: Boosting Pentagon, Cutting on the Poor
    Infighting in Pentagon After Navy Refuses to Cut $17 Billion from Budget
    Tags:
    weapon, A-10 Warthog, budget cuts, Pentagon, US Air Force, General Mark Welsh, Major General James Martin Jr, Martha McSally, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok