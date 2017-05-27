Military Drills With US Participation Kick Off in Latvia

RIGA (Sputnik) — Joint US-Latvian military exercises dubbed Guardian Response are held in Latvia on Saturday, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry said.
The Phoenix military unit of 10th Air Brigade of the US Army, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade of the US Army and some 150 members of the Latvian National Guard are participating in the drills, the ministry said.
The participants of the maneuvers are expected to practice rescuing victims and evacuating them using ground transportation as well as US helicopters CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk.
