Pentagon Awards $52Mln for Marine, Kuwaiti Tanker Aircraft Propellers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US contractor Dowty Propellers won more than $52 million to provide propellers and maintenance for the Lockheed Martin extended-range tanker aircraft operated by the Marine Corps and Kuwaiti government, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Dowty Propellers, Sterling, Virginia, is being awarded a $52,574,370… to provide propeller, engineering, reliability, and logistics sustainment for the R391 propeller system on the KC-130J aircraft for the Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait," the release said Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed at air bases in the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom over the next five years and is expected to be completed in May 2022, the Defense Department said.