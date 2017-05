© REUTERS/ US Air Force US Air Force Budget Seeks Funding for Military Bases in Qatar, Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US contractor Vectrus won over $212 million to maintain communications equipment and information systems for the US Army in Kuwait, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $212,032,488 modification (P000035) to contract W91RUS-13-C-0006 for support of communications equipment and information systems," the release said Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed at Army bases and deployments in Kuwait, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2018, the Defense Department said.