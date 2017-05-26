Russian Envoy to NATO Says Any Cooperation Can Improve Bloc's Ties With Moscow

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Fail to Stand Behind Article 5 at NATO Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Even minimal cooperation between Russia and NATO will be beneficial for the bilateral relations, Grushko said to Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

"As of today, NATO has terminated cooperation. If we succeed, we are cooperating with individual countries on Syria, to establish at least some sort of minimal cooperation, it will generally work in favor of improving Russia-NATO relations," Grushko stated.

As for the prospects for increasing the defense spending of NATO countries, the envoy noted that there was no direct correlation between this and the real level of security.

"If the Europeans nevertheless agree with the US demand and bring their budgets up to 2 percents, it will mean that their total spending will be at about $370 billion… But, in fact, it will worsen the security, because if they think, that it is possible to buy US tanks and start to rotate them along the border with Russia, then, of course, this will only worsen both European security and regional security" Grushko concluded.

During the NATO summit on Thursday, the alliance’s leaders agreed to develop annual national plans which would, in particular, address additional funding in key military capabilities. Only a handful of NATO members have reached the 2-percent target as of 2016. The United States is the top spender, allocating over 3.6 percent of its GDP on defense, followed by Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Poland. The remaining 23 members are below target. Germany spent just 1.19 percent of its GDP on defense last year.