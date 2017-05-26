© AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD This is When Russian Navy is Set to Receive 1st Mistral-Alike Helicopter Carrier

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is to supply China, India, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand and Equatorial Guinea with the Mi-8, Ka-32 and Ansat helicopters, Deputy CEO for marketing and business development of the Russian Helicopters company Alexander Shcherbinin told the Helicopter Industry magazine in an interview issued on Friday.

"In the near two – three years we are going to supply China, India, Thailand, Equatorial Guinea, Turkey and Vietnam with Mi-8, Mi-171, Ka-32A11BC and Ansat helicopters," Shcherbinin said.

The Mi-8 helicopter along with the Mi-17 aircraft are the most successful models in the history of the Russian helicopter industry, according to the company. They are manufactured in a variety of forms, including cargo, passenger, VIP, search and rescue, flying hospital and firefighting versions.

The Mi-171A2 is an advanced helicopter, which combines technologies used in the construction of the Mi-8/17 series and the new ones, such as upgraded engines and avionics. According to the website of the company, the first prototype of the helicopter was launched in November 2014.

The Ка-32A11BC is a multirole coax helicopter successfully employed in fire-fighting and search-and-rescue missions. It is in service in Austria, Brazil, Spain, Canada, China, Portugal, Switzerland, and South Korea.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as to be used for surveillance, search and rescue missions, as well as medical evacuation.