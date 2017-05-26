Register
20:06 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-8 helicopter

    Russia to Supply China, India With Helicopters by 2020 Manufacturer

    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    Russia is to supply several countries with the Mi-8, Ka-32 and Ansat helicopters, Deputy CEO of the Russian Helicopters company.

    Mistral assault ships. file photo
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
    This is When Russian Navy is Set to Receive 1st Mistral-Alike Helicopter Carrier
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is to supply China, India, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand and Equatorial Guinea with the Mi-8, Ka-32 and Ansat helicopters, Deputy CEO for marketing and business development of the Russian Helicopters company Alexander Shcherbinin told the Helicopter Industry magazine in an interview issued on Friday.

    "In the near two – three years we are going to supply China, India, Thailand, Equatorial Guinea, Turkey and Vietnam with Mi-8, Mi-171, Ka-32A11BC and Ansat helicopters," Shcherbinin said.

    The Mi-8 helicopter along with the Mi-17 aircraft are the most successful models in the history of the Russian helicopter industry, according to the company. They are manufactured in a variety of forms, including cargo, passenger, VIP, search and rescue, flying hospital and firefighting versions.

    The Mi-171A2 is an advanced helicopter, which combines technologies used in the construction of the Mi-8/17 series and the new ones, such as upgraded engines and avionics. According to the website of the company, the first prototype of the helicopter was launched in November 2014.

    The Ка-32A11BC is a multirole coax helicopter successfully employed in fire-fighting and search-and-rescue missions. It is in service in Austria, Brazil, Spain, Canada, China, Portugal, Switzerland, and South Korea.

    The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as to be used for surveillance, search and rescue missions, as well as medical evacuation.

    Related:

    Russian Navy to Receive 1st Mistral-Alike Helicopter Carrier in 2022
    Flight Tests of Russian New Ka-62 Multirole Helicopter to Be Conducted This Year
    Russian Company Creates Helicopter Navigation System to Replace Foreign Models
    UAE Shows Interest in Procurement of 1st Russian Unmanned Helicopter
    Tags:
    export, Mi-8, Russian Helicopters, Alexander Shcherbinin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok