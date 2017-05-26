Indian Army Orders 15,000 Night Sights for Carl-Gustaf Tank Launchers

"The uncooled thermal imaging sight, so desired by the Infantry, should be a lightweight and ruggedized device to enable accurate engagement of vehicle and human target by use of 84mm RL at night or hours of darkness or poor visibility," a document issued by the Indian Army to global vendors said.
The Indian Army wants night sights which would facilitate the firing of all in-service ammunition such as 84mm high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) 551 rocket, high-explosive armor penetrating rockets, as well as smoke and illumination shells.
The tender for purchase of approximately 15,000 night sights is expected to be issued in November 2017. With the intention of setting up a manufacturing plant in India for night sights, the Indian Army asked global vendors to supply the minimum quantity of night sights after which it can transfer technology to India. In the past, India had imported thermal imaging (TI) sights for T-72 tanks from Poland. These are also available in some other countries like France, Israel, Russia, Ukraine, USA etc.
"Some Indian companies, including in the public sector, are also engaged in R&D. The present requirement will perhaps permit Indian companies by themselves or in collaboration with foreign companies to place bids. The latest DPP guidelines will be followed to choose the supplier. This will help in indigenizing the TI sights over time," Dahiya added.
