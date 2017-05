© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Russia's Newest Frigate Armed With Kalibr Missiles Beefs Up Mediterranean Battle Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The drill is part of the tactical training of a division of Russian Black Sea Fleet's ships.

"Five warships within two groupings conducted a head-on sea battle and exercises on radiation, chemical and biological protection of ships," Trukhachev told reporters.

These elements were worked out "after conducting the first stages of the escort operation, training in organizing collective defense against enemy air attacks, anti-submarine and anti-sabotage defense."

The drills are set to end on May 27.