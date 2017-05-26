Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

"Lockheed Martin Space Systems has been awarded a $45,999,901 modification to previously awarded contract for production of the fifth and sixth Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) geosynchronous missile-warning satellites," the release said Thursday. "Contractor will [also] provide integration of an additional subsystem and propulsion modifications."
SBIRS is a US Air Force orbiting network of satellites in geosynchronous earth orbit that provides a continuous view of the Earth’s surface, according to published Lockheed Martin documents. It's acute sensors operated in the infrared spectrum and provides around the clock global strategic missile warning capability.
