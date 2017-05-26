Register
    American military trainer shows an Iraqi soldier how to use a collimator to calibrate the gun barrel of an Abrams tank during a training session at the Taji base complex, which hosts Iraqi and US troops

    US-Iraq Supply Chain Nightmare Reflects Wartime 'Cost of Doing Business'

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    The US government’s failure to track some $2 billion in equipment purportedly destined for Iraq illustrates the reality that waste and corruption are par for the course during wars, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report — after a months-long probe ordered by Congress — the Pentagon could not prove $2 billion of Iraq Train-and-Equip Fund (ITEF) materials were delivered. The GAO ‘s findings contradicted an Amnesty International report, released on Wednesday, which claimed only $1 billion of equipment was improperly tracked.

    "The armed forces have been plagued with equipment slippage. In some cases, it is just poor inventory management, in some cases, weapons systems have been written off as scrap and sold with kickbacks — big problem during the scale-down of the Vietnam War," International affairs analyst and historian Jeff Steinberg told Sputnik Thursday.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    US Military Supply Woes: 'DoD Has Never Been Able to Mount an Effective Audit'
    Waste and fraud are some of the endemic "costs of doing business" in dangerous spots around the globe, Steinberg cautioned, and this scandal simply reflects the systematic shortcomings in the US military.

    In some cases, systems are left behind to be used by host countries unofficially, or "off the books," Steinberg explained.

    "It is not just one thing. Afghanistan was a nightmare in terms of equipment disappearing — in Iraq, billions of dollars in US $100 bills went ‘missing’ with some of the funds outright stolen, others going to bribes," he said.

    Historian and Middle East analyst Helena Cobban told Sputnik the situation sounds like the abuses reported by special inspector generals for Iraq and Afghanistan.

    US troops are seen on top of their tanks, as others chat next to an armored vehicle (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RABIH MOGHRABI
    'Wastefulness Is Endemic to US Military': DoD Has a History of 'Losing' Hardware
    Cobban said the failures exposed in those reports echoed the new revelations of widespread corruption in the US Fifth Fleet operating off Southeast Asia, such as the "Fat Leonard" scandal.

    Leonard Glenn Francis of Singapore, owner of contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), recently pleaded guilty to a series of federal charges. Francis provided thousands of dollars in cash, luxury items and prostitutes to many US uniformed officers who gave him classified material.

    Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik the Defense Department denied Wednesday’s Amnesty International report claiming the US Army failed to maintain accurate records on over $1 billion in weapons transfers in Iraq and Kuwait.

