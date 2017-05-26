Pentagon Awards $249 Million for Security Assistance Training in 7 Countries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Five companies won contracts totaling almost a quarter of a billion dollars to provide security assistance training to seven countries across Europe, North Africa and Asia, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"[The companies] will share in a $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Afghanistan, Greece, Iraq, Indonesia, Turkey, Tunisia, and Croatia) contract for security assistance training in support of the Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization," the release said on Thursday.

The companies include American Systems Corporation, Mag DS Corporation and Resicum International all in the US state of Virginia, Special Applications Group in Florida and Integration Innovation of Alabama, the Defense Department said.