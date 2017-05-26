Pentagon Awards $249 Million for Security Assistance Training in 7 Countries

"[The companies] will share in a $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Afghanistan, Greece, Iraq, Indonesia, Turkey, Tunisia, and Croatia) contract for security assistance training in support of the Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization," the release said on Thursday.
The companies include American Systems Corporation, Mag DS Corporation and Resicum International all in the US state of Virginia, Special Applications Group in Florida and Integration Innovation of Alabama, the Defense Department said.
