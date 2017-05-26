UK Resumes Intel Sharing With US After Manchester Probe Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Counter-Terrorism Police said Thursday they had resumed intelligence sharing with the United States after receiving assurances from Washington following a sensitive leak of Manchester attack files.
"Having received fresh assurances (about info sharing), we are now working closely with ALL our key partners around the world," the agency quoted its chief, Mark Rowley, as saying on Twitter.
Both the United Kingdom and the United States are part of the Five Eyes spying alliance, which also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Prime Minister Theresa May criticized the leaks when she met President Donald Trump in Brussels on Thursday. She said she wanted to make clear that intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure.
