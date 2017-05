WARSAW (Sputnik) — At a 2016 summit, NATO partners said they would establish four battalion-sized battlegroups comprised of multinational forces in these four countries starting in early 2016, to counter any aggression.

Asked if this presence would continue into 2018, Duda told reporters after the alliance’s summit in Brussel, "We should be talking about 2022 rather than 2018… No one raised the issue of a pullout."

The meeting also saw 28 allies agree to join the US-led anti-terrorist coalition fighting Islamist militants in Syria and Iraq. The Polish president said Warsaw had declared it was ready to step up military presence in Iraq, although no definitive figure was given.