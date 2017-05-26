NATO to Continue Strengthening Partnership With Ukraine, Secretary General Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NATO member nations have agreed to continue to enhance the alliance’s partnership with Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

"We are going to continue to strengthen our close partnership with Ukraine, to provide practical support, political support and also strong support, of course, for all efforts to try to make sure that we are really able to implement the Minsk agreements, and especially allowing the international monitors to be able to do their job," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

In April, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a cooperation agreement with NATO for 2017 that provides for the development of political dialogue and comprehensive practical cooperation.

NATO’s support for Kiev is expected to be further enhanced with the implementation of the Comprehensive Assistance Package endorsed during the July 2016 NATO Summit.

In January, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said the year’s program would be focused on defense and security issues, and Ukraine would be able to use resources provided by NATO member countries.

Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status in December 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020.

Despite Kiev's aspirations to become part of the alliance, NATO officials have stressed that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership.