WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NATO member countries have reiterated that the alliance will continue its dual-track approach to Russia which will combine defense and dialogue, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"NATO’s relationship with Russia was another topic of discussion. Today we reaffirmed our dual track approach — strong defense combined with meaningful dialogue," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

NATO-Russia relations have gone downhill after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. In 2014, NATO suspended practical military and civilian cooperation projects with Moscow in 2014, but maintains channels for political dialogue.