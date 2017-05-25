Register
22:52 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.

    Following Yemen, Syria Strikes, US Navy Looks to Stock Up on Tomahawk Missiles

    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    125206

    The US Navy is including funding for 66 tactical Tomahawk cruise missiles in its $8.5 billion request to fund overseas contingency operations (OCO) for the 2018 fiscal year. These projectiles will replace those launched by US forces over the last year in Yemen and Syria.

    In order to save money by buying in bulk, the service is looking purchase 100 of the missiles, which cost around $1 million each. Adding in base budget funding and OCO, the projectiles package will cost about $381.6 million in total. 

    Armed men loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons as they gather to protest against a Saudi-led coalition air strike that hit a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in northern Yemen, in the capital Sanaa August 16, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Total of 14 Houthi Militants Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Strike in Yemen

    According to Defense Tech, these funds will also pay for modernization kits set to be installed in the 2019 fiscal year.

    Five Tomahawks were launched from guided missile destroyer USS Nitze in October 2016, destroying three Yemeni coastal radar sites controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels that had fired anti-ship missiles at US vessels the day before.

    Since March 2015, a US-backed coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebels, who have controlled the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa since 2014. The coalition supports exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who was forced to flee the country after Houthis took over the presidential palace and placed him under a kind of house arrest.

    The most recent missile strike came in late April, when US destroyers Porter and Ross fired 59 Tomahawks at Syria’s al Shayrat airfield, in response to an alleged chemical gas attack that killed dozens of Syrians. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vehemently denied any involvement, calling the allegations “100 percent fabrication” and saying the US used the incident as a pretext to launch a strike. 

    Infrastructure was damaged and 20 aircraft at al Shayrat were destroyed as a result.

    Prior to the strikes in Syria and Yemen, Tomahawk missiles had not been used since 2014, when they were employed in operations against Daesh positions.

    Related:

    Mattis: Militia Hit by US Strike in Syria Iran-Directed Offensive Force
    Turkey Planning New Operations in Syria, Iraq Against Kurdish Armed Groups
    Final Step Toward Peace: Last Militants to Leave Syria's Homs in 24 Hours
    Lawsuit Demands Answers on Yemen Raid That Killed Navy SEAL, Civilians
    Red Cross Doubles Aid Budget for Yemen to $90Mln as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
    Tags:
    military funding, missile, Tomahawk, US Navy, Syria, Yemen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok