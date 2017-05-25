US, NATO Seek Broader Data Sharing With Groups in Mideast, N Africa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Howard also leads the Allied Joint Force Command Naples, which is responsible for military operations of NATO member nations in the region, as well as maintaining freedom of navigation and responding to regional crises, according to the NATO website.

"I very much appreciate the opportunity to meet with Algerian leadership," Howard stated in the release, which followed a two-day visit to the North African nation.

"Our intent is to create an inclusive information sharing exchange and contribute to the coordination of organizations focused on the Middle East and North Africa."