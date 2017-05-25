Brazil, Mexico Considering Purchase of Russian Mil Helicopters - Manufacturer

© AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD This is When Russian Navy is Set to Receive 1st Mistral-Alike Helicopter Carrier

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brazil and Mexico are considering deliveries of Russian Mil Mi-8/17 and Mi-26T helicopters and a number of other types of aircraft for their national air forces, a spokesman of the Russian Helicopters company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There is quite a large park of Mi-17 helicopters in Mexico, we are considering to increase it by supplies of Russian Mi-8/17 and Mi-26Т… The Brazilian side is interested in Mi-171Sh, Mi-28NE, Mi-26Т2 and Ansat helicopters," the spokesman said.

Argentina is also considering deliveries of Russian helicopters Mi-35M, Mi-28NE, Ka-62, according to the company's Thursday article in a corporate magazine.

"As of today, Argentina plans to increase the amount of the vehicles of this type and consider the deliveries of Mi-35M, Mi-28NE, Ka-52 after having ascertained the quality, reliability and functionality of Russian helicopters," the article read.

In 2011, Argentina bought several Russian Мi-171Е helicopters for South Pole explorations.

Russia has supplied or discussed the contracts of the delivery of helicopters to Latin American countries for years. According to the Russian Helicopters company, over 400 Russian-made helicopters are currently in operation in Latin America and the Caribbean.