BERLIN (Sputnik) — The NATO summit in Brussels will confirm the decision to increase the military expenses of the alliance members, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

"We will confirm here the decisions of Wales [the 2014 summit]. To confirm this means no more and no less," Merkel told reporters prior to the summit.

"I am glad that the NATO Secretary General said about Germany that it is good that we increased our defense budget within the framework of the "big coalition, "and that guarantees of increasing our funding for NATO, of course, are possible," Merkel added.