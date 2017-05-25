Register
06:11 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO member states' flags outside the European headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels. (File)

    NATO and Trump: Leaders of Bloc's Member States to Meet in Brussels on Thursday

    © Sputnik/ Yuriy Somov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3601

    The NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital of Brussels will host the meeting between the member-states' heads on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected that at the summit NATO leaders would take decisions to increase the alliance’s support for the US-led coalition fighting Daesh terror group (banned in Russia). The Secretary General noted that the allies would also address burden-sharing across NATO, including how to meet the 2 percent spending pledge.

    REMARKABLE EVENT

    The meeting will be attended by US President Donald Trump as part of his first foreign trip. Trump arrived in Brussels on Wednesday, accompanied by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    A PAK FA T-50 fighter jet performs a demo flight at the MAKS 2013 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    A Bolt From the Blue: Russia Now Strategically on Par With NATO
    Tillerson said that Trump would be tough on NATO members regarding their commitment to spend 2 percent of the national GDP on defense. Trump softened his previous criticism of the alliance but continues to press all NATO members to meet their defense spending pledges.

    Prior to the meeting, Stoltenberg said he was not expecting the alliance members to ask for increased presence on the borders with Russia at the summit. Stoltenberg stressed that the issue of the NATO's eastern flank would be addressed at the meeting, but mostly to recognize that the alliance had been successful in reinforcing the region's capabilities in a relatively short period of time.

    NATO's decision to boost its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, taken citing Russia's alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict as justification for the move, has been repeatedly criticized by Moscow as the expansion of the alliance can lead to a regional and global destabilization.

    NEW NATO HEADQUATERS

    The alliance’s leaders are expected to participate in an official ceremony of NATO new headquarters handover from Belgium to the alliance. The headquarters was constructed after NATO old office proved to be outdated as the alliance has substantially grown over the years.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shake hands during a joint news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Obsolete' No More? Trump's Policy 'Brings NATO Back in the Game'
    First the memorial section of the headquarters will be opened, during which German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to unveil the Berlin Wall Memorial and make remarks.

    The US President will unveil the 9/11 and Article 5 Memorial and make a speech as the terrorist attack in New York on September 9 in 2011 has been the only time  in the history of the alliance when the article on collective defense of the NATO founding treaty was invoked.

    Trump is expected to finally clarify his stance on the Article 5, as he is the only US president who has not supported the Article 5 openly, although US Defense Secretary James Mattis previously said that US support of the article is “rock solid.”

    The NATO leaders will then walk through the new headquarters’ agora and have a working dinner.

    Related:

    Crash Course: NATO War Games in Estonia Riddled With Accidents
    NATO States Unlikely to Call for Boosting Presence on Russian Border
    EU, NATO Develop 42 Military, Defense 'Actions' of Cooperation - Mogherini
    Tags:
    meeting, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Media Poll Fake News
    It’s All Fake News ... Except Us, Of Course
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok