Northrop Grumman to Integrate Infrared Counter-Measures on US Navy Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman won almost $14 million for hardware to integrate US, UK and Australian large aircraft infrared countermeasures, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is being awarded $13,935,792 for… procurement of additional hardware to integrate Navy large aircraft infrared countermeasures on combat aircraft for the Navy and the governments of the UK and Australia," the release said Wednesday.

The hardware to be provided includes weapon replaceable assemblies and support equipment: two 2103 Signal Processors, 23 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs), 23 GLTA shipping containers for the Navy, and 18 Multi-role Electro-optical Test Sets, the Defense Department said.