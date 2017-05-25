US Air Force Seeks $45 Million to Support Operation of NATO Spy Drone

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Air Force budget justification document includes a line item detailing a $45 million request for the NATO AGS.

"The NATO-owned and operated system will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to support a range of missions such as protection of ground troops and civilian populations, border control, maritime safety and humanitarian assistance," the document states.

The NATO AGS is based on Northrop Grumman's Global Hawk unmanned aerial system, according to the Air Force.

Northrop Grumman presented the NATO AGS to heads of state and military officials during the 2016 Warsaw Summit, according to published reports. The summit in Poland focused on security challenges such as terrorism, Russia’s actions in Crimea and Ukraine and instability in the Middle East and North Africa.