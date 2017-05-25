Pentagon Budget Big Ticket Investments Include 13 New Warships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy and Marine Corps are proposing a $49.5 billion procurement budget for big ticket purchases such as the next generation Ford-class aircraft carriers, Littoral Combat ships, Virginia-attack class submarines, F-35 and F-18 combat aircraft, and scores of air and ballistic defense, anti-ship missiles, the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2018 budget document revealed.

"In In FY 2018, 13 battle force ships will be delivered: two Nuclear Attack Submarines, four Littoral Combat Ships, two Expeditionary Fast Transports, one Expeditionary Sea Base one Amphibious Transport Dock, two Destroyers and one Zumwalt Class Destroyer 1000," the document said.

The Navy hopes to purchase 4 F-35C carrier based strike fighters and the Marines are seeking 20 F-35B vertical take-off and landing aircraft, according to budget documents. Some 14 FA-18 Super Hornet aircraft have been requested as a stop-gap measure until the F-35C variant can replace the aging Super Hornets.

Budget documents reveal that the Navy wants to acquire 110 Surface to Surface Missile Modules (Tubes) for its Littoral Combat Ships. Those tubes are to house 110 Hellfire missiles, also part of the fiscal year 2018 budget proposal.

The Navy has requested 100 Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to budget documents. The Marines are seeking improved amphibious combat vehicles, and Ground/Air Task Oriented Radars for threat detection and air traffic control.