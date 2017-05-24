Register
13:32 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Submariner Day

    Russian Navy Aims to Increase Number of Strategic Subs Armed With Missiles

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    114520

    Nine strategic submarines reinforce Russia's Strategic Missile Forces and allow for permanent patrol of the world's oceans, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a government hour session Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moreover, the Russian Navy aims to increase the number of strategic nuclear submarines to 13, including seven 'Boreys' with 'Bulava' missiles.

    "Russia's naval nuclear forces have nine strategic submarines that provide continuous military patrols in the sea. The Russian Navy is also planning to increase the number of strategic nuclear submarines to 13, including seven 'Boreys' with 'Bulava' missiles," Shoigu said.

    OAO Sevmash Production Association, Severodvinsk
    © Sputnik/ NARFU Press Service
    Russian Navy to Receive Biggest and Most Unique Nuclear Submarine in the World
    A total of eight Borey-class submarines are planned to join the Russian Navy by 2020 to be the backbone of Russia's marine nuclear forces. The first three have been launched, and another three are currently under construction. The Bulava entered service with the Yuri Dolgoruky on January 10, 2013.

    Speaking at a so-called government hour session, he estimated the fleet's share of modern arms at 47 percent. "In order to improve the effectiveness of management, coastal troops are transitioning to the organizational structure of the army corps. four army corps have already been formed in the Northern, Baltic and Black Sea fleets."

    Four army corps have been established across three of the Russian Navy fleets to increase their management efficiency, Shoigu said.

     

    Related:

    Russian Pacific Fleet Anti-Submarine Ships Conduct Drills
    British Navy Escorts Russian Submarine Passing Through English Channel
    Russia Not Subject of Meeting With Trump This Week - Acting FBI Director McCabe
    Tags:
    submarine, Bulava, Borei-class submarine, Sergei Shoigu, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok