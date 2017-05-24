Russian Forces Receive 40 Arms Carriers, 180 Long-Range Cruise Missiles in 2016

© AP Photo/ Channi Anand India Develops Powerful Pulse Detonation Engine for Cruise, Anti-Tank Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He estimated the new deliveries allowed the soldiers' ability to engage enemy targets by a third.

"Over the past year alone, military formations received 40 high-precision weapons carries and 180 long-range cruise missiles," Shoigu said at a government hour in the upper house of parliament.

The Russian Armed Forces will begin receiving fifth-generation T-50 fighter aircraft in 2019 and S-500 missile systems the following year.

"Troop deliveries of the T-50 advanced frontline aviation airborne complex [are scheduled] as of 2019, and in 2020 the S-500 air defense system will increase the efficiency of the fight against modern means of air and space attack," Shoigu told lawmakers.

Shoigu added that Russia spended 11 times less than the United States on defense and one-third of China's defense spending.

He estimated the upkeep of one US soldier at $510,000 on average, $170,000 in China and $54,000 in Russia.

He estimated the upkeep of one US soldier at $510,000 on average, $170,000 in China and $54,000 in Russia.

According to the minister, the Russian Armed Forces received over 30,000 pieces of advanced and upgraded weapons in five years.

"In total since 2012, the troops received more than 30,000 units of new and modernized weapons and equipment, including more than 50 warships, 1,300 aircraft, 4,700 tanks and armored combat vehicles," Shoigu told upper house lawmakers.

He compared the number to two warships, 151 aircraft and 217 tanks received in 2007-2011.

The Russian army also receives 150-250 aircraft per year.

"Over the years, we receive from 150 to 250 new advanced models of weapons and military equipment, particularly aircraft and helicopters," Shoigu said.

This requires "careful attention to the personnel policy in the field of flight crew," he added.