US to Construct New Facilities for Missile Defense Agency at Bases Around World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Missile Defense Agency has ordered nearly $70 million in new construction and activating new sites.

"Parsons Government Services [of] Pasadena, California was awarded a $69.9 million… contract… [for] engineering, advisory and management support… for the Missile Defense Agency facilities [and] military construction," the announcement stated on Tuesday.

The contract will include life-cycle management, siting, site activation planning and programming, design, engineering and construction at locations including the National Capital Region, Huntsville in Alabama, Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the announcement added.

The contract will also cover work on bases in Fort Greely in Alaska, the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kwajalein, Wake and Kodiak islands, Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany and MDA sites in Romania, Poland, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it said.