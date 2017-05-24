US Navy Orders High-Tech Upgrades for Hawkeye Maritime Surveillance Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman has received a US Navy contract to test and integrate new technology into the E 2D Advanced Hawkeye airplane, the Department of Defense announced.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida is being awarded [a] $7.5 million… ordering agreement in support of the E 2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft," the announcement said on Tuesday.

The order includes preliminary testing, identifying integration differences between the Embedded National Tactical Receiver and the E-2D Universal Serial Bus, as well as updating the Tactical Receiver Segment software to the latest version, the Defense Department explained.

The E-2D Hawkeye is an all-weather, carrier-capable tactical airborne early warning aircraft to provide real-time tactical intelligence in maritime combat zones, according to Northrop Grumman.