US Air Force Top Brass Slapped With Fresh Sexual Misconduct Charges

Barraza is already facing 15 violations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The new charges relate to indecent recording, under Article 120c, a regulation used to address varied forms of sexual misconduct, including indecent exposure, indecent recording, broadcast or viewing and forcible pandering.

According to a statement Barraza’s original charges include seven specifications for dereliction of duty, five specifications for obstruction of justice, two specifications for making false official statements and one specification for willfully disobeying an order, Military.com reported. The two additional charges came following an inquiry into Barraza by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

In November 2016 the former command chief was removed from his position due to what the Air Force called a "loss of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties."

While legal processes continue Barraza, who first joined the service in 1989 as a jet engine repair specialist, is currently assigned to the 355th Operations Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, Arizona.

Davis-Monthan houses an an A-10 fighter jet wing and is home to a storage area for retired aircraft called the Boneyard.

Also known as Air Forces Southern, the 12th Air Force operates both as the air component of the US Southern Command and as an Air Combat Command component numbered Air Force.

In his role as command chief Barraza was responsible for all enlisted personnel, first arriving at this post in 2015.