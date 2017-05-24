Register
02:56 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is maneuvered by tug boats in the James River during the aircraft carrier's turn ship evolution in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. June 11, 2016.

    Best Deal in Town! US Shipbuilder Says Buy Three Carriers at Once and Save Big

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/ Gitte Schirrmacher
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13103

    Taking a page straight out of late-night 1970s UHF television advertising, a US shipbuilder has urged Washington to spring for three new aircraft carriers simultaneously, because buying more stuff saves money.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion
    While it is not known what Mad Men-style marketing genius promulgated the original sales pitch, it can only be observed that the US shipbuilder cleverly thought to follow through with its hard sell approach to the economic manufacture of weapons.

    In the wake of US President Donald Trump's new budget policies shifting cash from much-needed social services like healthcare and education to additional weapons purchases for the Pentagon, manufacturers in the US and around the world are heatedly stepping up their sales efforts to get a slice of the pie.

    US Navy Admiral John Richardson, chief of operations for the military branch, issued a paper this week documenting the urgent need for a sharp rise in military spending, specifically to build new ships, guaranteeing that by placing larger orders Washington would spend less money than if ships are ordered one at a time. 

    Included in Richardson's declaration was the assertion that the US must keep up with Chinese and Russian ship production, calling for a 350-ship US Navy fleet by the end of the next decade, instead of the original projection to arrive at that goal by the 2040s.

    The US Navy currently deploys some 275 ships around the world and recent shipbuilding plans suggest a fleet of 310 ships by 2022, as reported by Military.com. 

    While the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has cautioned that achieving a 355-ship fleet will cost an extra $5 billion a year over the course of the next 30 years, that amount does not include the expected maintenance and upgrades on existing ships included in Richardson's pitch. 

    Hot on the heels of the admiral's call to grow the fleet, Newport News Shipbuilding, displaying those cross-platform sales synergies much lauded in America, tossed their marketing gambit into the ring by observing that several large aircraft carriers ordered at the same time would reduce overall costs and shorten the build time.

    Detailing the economies of scale made possible by increasing the amount of weapons purchased by the US, a shipyard spokesperson stated that, "This approach would provide stability to Newport News Shipbuilding and our supply chain of more than 2,000 companies in 46 states to better plan and invest in our workforce and facilities." 

    "It would also allow us to purchase materials in quantity," they acknowledged.

    According to Military.com, it currently takes some 11 years to deliver a Ford-class aircraft carrier, while the previous Nimitz-class carriers were completed in eight years.

    Related:

    Military-Industrial Complex is Back: Trump Unveils His Budget Plan
    Trump Announces Putting In 'Massive' Budget Request for 'Beloved' US Military
    US Military More Important Than Balanced Budget, Trump Says
    Tags:
    US military-industrial complex, weapons purchase, aircraft carrier, weapons, Newport News Shipbuilding, Congressional Budget Office (CBO), US Navy, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Washinton, DC, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok