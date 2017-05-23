Syria Willing, Able to Use Chemical Weapons in Future Attacks - US Intel Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said the Syrian government had carried out a chemical weapons attack in the Khan Sheikhoun area of Idlib province.

© AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD Why is the US Bombing Assad's Troops and How is It Connected With James Comey?

"Syria is probably both willing and able to use chemical weapons in future attacks," Coats stated.

The Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said its analysis of samples from people killed and injured in the attack determined sarin or a sarin-like gas was used.

Damascus denied any involvement in the incident and the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons.