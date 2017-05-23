US Intel Community Cannot Confirm Daesh Responsibility for Manchester Attack

The Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia among other countries, has already claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Manchester, according to The Telegraph and other media outlets.
"ISIS [Daesh] has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester, although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack," Coats stated. "We have not verified yet the connection."
Dan Coats also said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he would speak to his UK counterpart about the deadly attack in an arena in the city of Manchester as soon as the hearing concluded.
"My direct discussion with my counterpart, he was actually briefing the prime minister at the time," Coats stated. "We have a call teed up as soon as this hearing is finished."
According to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, another attack was highly likely and the terrorist threat remained in place.
May said that the country's authorities had already held the meeting of the Cobra emergency response committee and would convene one more meeting later in the day.
