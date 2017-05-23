Register
14:49 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The third ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk IV project, Yard 2094, for the Indian Navy being launched at a ceremony at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata. (File)

    India Clears Naval Project to Transport Troops Into War Zone

    © Wikipedia
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    113642

    The Indian Defense Ministry has given an in-principle approval to a mega naval project worth more than $3.1 billion to provide critical support to troops in a war zone. The project will involve landing platform docks.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Private companies will be manufacturing four landing platform dock (LPD) or amphibious ships with the technological help of their foreign partners.

    INS Kolkata firing a Barak 8 long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM)
    CC BY 2.5 / Indian Navy /
    India to Arm Navy With Israeli Barak Missiles

    The Indian Navy has planned four 20000-30000 ton LPD for induction in the next decade. India's private manufacturers Reliance Defense and Engineering Limited (RDEL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have cleared the financial and technical tests and have submitted commercial bids to the Indian defense ministry. L&T has a tie-up with Navantia of Spain and RDEL with DCNS of France.

    "This is a very important project for the private defense firms because it's a project worth more than $3 billion. Ministry of Defense has decided to give the whole contract to the private sector shows the overcoming of trust deficit with private firms," Laxman Kumar Behera, Research Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said.

    Saab’s Double Eagle SAROV detects, classifies and disposes of maritime explosives
    © Photo: Saab India / facebook
    Indian Navy Looks to Buy Subsurface Vessels to Detect Undersea Threat
    Under the 2013 tender, two LPDs were to be built by domestic private sector and remaining by a state-owned company. Now it has been decided to give the entire LPD contract to private players upon acceptance of their revised bids.

    Approximately 200-meters-long diesel electric propulsion LPD ships will have the capacity to remain in the sea for at least 45 days. The ship would be equipped with a point defense missile system, close-in weapon system, anti-torpedo decoy system, chaff system, heavy and light machine guns. It is expected that LPD ships would be able to carry six main battle tanks, 20 infantry combat vehicles and 40 heavy trucks. Each ship is expected to carry 1,430 personnel, 470 sailors and 900 troops. The ship would have capability of simultaneous operation by day/night of special operation helicopters and large helicopters up to 35 tons.

    Lack of technological experience, however, may create a major roadblock to complete the project in eight years' time. "Capability to absorb technology from foreign firms is really a big issue. However, the expectation that the private sector can do wonders from day one is a fallacy. They do not have much experience in the sector; that's true, but we should not be caught in the catch-22 trap that since they do not have the expertise, we should not give them a contract. Only after giving them the contract, can we expect them to develop capabilities. Anyway, the public sector has not been able to perform as per expectations," Behera said.

    Tags:
    combat vehicles, Indian navy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok