Indian Army Set to Get 11 US Apache Attack Helicopters - Reports

© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Lockheed Martin Selling Apache Helicopter Night Vision System to India

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Indian army has insisted on the need for such a step for a long time, arguing that it would allow for effective infantry operations with fire support from helicopters.

The army initially expected to receive 22 Apache helicoptersunder contract with the United States, but the Air Force opposed this idea fearing a reduction in its role, the newspaper reported.

"The Army will get 11 Apache helicopters, while the original order of 22 helicopters will be with the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will go through," a senior officer told the newspaper on Monday.

In November 2015, India signed a contract with the United States for 22 Apache and 15 Chinook helicopters for the Air Force, worth about $3 billion. The contract provided for the possibility of purchasing an additional 11 helicopters under the same conditions, if the order was to be made before September 28, 2017. According to the publication, this is exactly what Delhi is planning to take advantage of.