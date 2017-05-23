Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Aircraft Wins $55 Million for Four US Navy Choppers

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Aircraft business unit won $55 million for four CH-53K Sea Stallion maritime helicopters, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
Work on the contract is expected to be completed in March 2022, the Defense Department added.
The CH-53 Sea Stallion heavy-lift transport helicopter was first developed for use by the US Marine Corps, and is also in service with Germany, Iran, Israel and Mexico.
