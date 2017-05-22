US Navy Leads 20 Nations in Biggest Training Exercise in Bahrain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy and 20 of its coalition partners have completed the largest International Maritime Exercise (IMX) to date, staging four days of training and drills in and off the coast of Manama, Bahrain, the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

"IMX 2017, a command post exercise, included personnel from the US and more than 20 partner nations, as well as representatives from the civilian shipping industry group Oil Companies International Marine Forum," the statement said.

The Naval Forces Central Command explained the exercises consisted of four days of academic training to prepare forces to deal with incidents such as missile attacks, mine threats or mine strikes on naval vessels.

Following the academic sessions, participants took part in field exercises simulating scenarios that have occurred in the US 5th Fleet's area of operations, it added. The training took place from May 2-18.

"This year was the largest exercise we've seen to date, and the 2019 iteration of the exercise is going to be an even greater opportunity to demonstrate coalition cohesiveness," Commodore William Warrender, deputy commander of combined maritime forces in US 5th Fleet area of operations, said.

The US 5th Fleet regularly operates in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway situated between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Nearly 20 percent of the world's oil supply transits through Hormuz.