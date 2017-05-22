Trump: 'Iran Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon'

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump promised Monday that Tehran will never develop a nuclear weapon.
"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon that I can tell you," Trump told reporters before the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump's tough stance on Iran differs from the position held by his predecessor Barack Obama, who had concluded the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015 aimed at lifting anti-Iran sanction in exchange of suspending the development of nuclear weapons by Tehran. The incumbent US president believes that the Iran nuclear deal has been ineffective and, therefore, must be revised.
