17:36 GMT +322 May 2017
    INS Kolkata firing a Barak 8 long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM)

    India to Arm Navy With Israeli Barak Missiles

    CC BY 2.5 / Indian Navy /
    Military & Intelligence
    0 16413

    India will buy more Israeli Barak 8 missiles and missile defense systems to boost its naval power under a $630 million deal with Israel Aerospace Industries.

    Russian-Indian naval exercise Indra-2014
    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Russia, India Finish Antisubmarine Stage of Joint Indra Navy Drills
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The arms and defense systems will be set up on four Indian Navy ships. The deal will be under ‘Make in India’ project and the Indian government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited will work with the Israeli company to carry out the contract for supplying missiles.

    “Barak missile is for naval air defense systems and to safeguard our warships from enemy’s missile. The Barak missile which we have so far is not for long range. Now, the Barak-NG which is jointly developed by India and Israel is of long range and can be deployed on ships and aircraft carriers. Barak 8 has the capability to defend variety of airborne threats as it has multi-mission radar, two-way data link and flexible command and control system that enables Barak missile to engage multiple targets at the same time,” Major General  R K Arora (Retd.) told Sputnik.

    Defense ties between India and Israel have seen an upward trend ever since Narendra Modi came to power three years ago. The Indian Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Israel in July is likely to further strengthen defense ties between the two countries. 

    The Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missiles has got long-range engagement capability to penetrate deep water and land to intercept all types of aerial targets like sub-sonic and supersonic missiles, fighter aircraft, maritime patrolling aircraft, helicopter and sea skimming missiles. It will be effective in countering newest generation anti-ship missiles like the Harpoon and Exocet. The systems will be installed on guided-missile destroyers INS Chennai, INS Kolkata and INS Kochi. It will also be installed on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

