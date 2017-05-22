Register
    Predator drone captures a group of 19 illegal border crossers shown on a video monitor at a command center

    Better Than Boots on the Ground: Pentagon's Tiny Drones Score ‘High Value’ Kills

    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Seeking to improve the surgical precision of its extrajudicial killings around the world while simultaneously acquiring more efficient bang for its ever-burgeoning buck, the Pentagon is increasingly investing in tiny airborne killing machines specifically crafted to assassinate people.

    Persons considered by the Pentagon to be "high-value" targets for assassination can now be brought down by efficient little airborne killing machines, as increasing calls to globally deploy US special forces (SOCOM) note that terrorist numbers have not decreased, while the unpopularity of US military missions in foreign lands has grown.

    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    US Drone Strike Kills 6 Taliban Militants in Central Afghan Wardak Province

    Referred to as Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile Systems (LMAMS), these little drones, like bees, are designed to sting once and die. Carrying explosive payloads, LMAMS fly fast and low, under radar, to strike a prescribed point, killing everything within a wide area, according to Military.com.

    The Pentagon and SOCOM are now urgently seeking to purchase an extra 325 LMAMS, after blowing through 350 in the past year, as there appear to be widening numbers of targets and little appetite from Washington to pay for boots on the ground, cited by Antiwar.com.

    Increasingly, lethal drones are used in what is referred to as "targeted killings."

    Partially in response to the 9/11 attacks, as well as the rise of terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and Daesh, US military assets see the use of targeted killings as a means to efficiently demoralize enemies, while keeping American troops out of harm's way.

    The fact that killer drones, although shown to cause widespread collateral damage and thousands of civilian deaths, are much less expensive than a land invasion is merely icing on the cake.

    On April 30, 2012, the US government acknowledged for the first time that it employs drones to assassinate persons around the world.

    Ok