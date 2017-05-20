We Know Our Stuff Ourselves: China to Bring Own Missiles to Army Games 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China's missilemen will participate in the contest Keys to the Sky at the International Army Games 2017 with domestic equipment and missiles, Maj. Gen. Sergei Babakov, the commander of Russia's Air Defense Missile Forces, said Saturday.

"The People's Republic of China will participate in the contest with its own equipment. They will bring own equipment and missiles," Babakov told the Echo of Moscow broadcaster.

The military official added that teams from Armenia, Belarus, Iran and Kazakhstan had already confirmed their participation in the final of the contest, which will take place at Ashuluk training area in Russia's Astrakhan Region on July 30 — August 5.

According to Babakov, the Russian team will be represented by the missilemen from the Eastern Military District.

The International Army Games 2017 will be held on the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China on June 29 — August 12. The program of the games consists of 28 contests, including five new ones. According to the games' organizing committee, a total of 27 foreign countries confirmed their participation in the games, and 16 more countries expressed their preliminary interest but have not taken the final decision yet.