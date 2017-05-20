Azerbaijani Military to Take Part in Five Contests of Int'l Army Games 2017

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijani military is planning to participate in five out of 28 contests in the framework of the International Army Games 2017, which are due to take place on June 29 — August 12, the press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in such contests as Tank Biathlon, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sniper Frontier and Field Kitchen, which are to be organized at Russian and Kazakh military facilities," the statement read.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan will host the Sea Cup contest, competing with warship crews from Russia and Kazakhstan.

The International Army Games 2017 will be held on the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China. The program of the games consists of 28 contests, including 5 new ones. According to the games' organizing committee, a total of 27 foreign countries confirmed their participation in the games, and 16 more countries expressed their preliminary interest but have not taken the final decision yet.