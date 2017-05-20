United Launch Services Wins $208Mln for Rocket Vehicle Production Services

“United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $208,140,481 modification (P00163) to previously awarded contract… for launch vehicle production services,” the release stated Friday.
The company will provide the launch vehicle configuration of an Atlas V 551, an additional solid rocket booster for an Atlas V 551 and transportation, the release added.
The Russian-built RD-180 has been the rocket engine for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle which has an unprecedented record of 80 successful launches over the past 30 years.
