United Launch Services Wins $208Mln for Rocket Vehicle Production Services

RD Amross Hopes for US-Russia Rocket Engine Cooperation Under Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — United Launch Services won more than $208 million to provide production services for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $208,140,481 modification (P00163) to previously awarded contract… for launch vehicle production services,” the release stated Friday.

The company will provide the launch vehicle configuration of an Atlas V 551, an additional solid rocket booster for an Atlas V 551 and transportation, the release added.

The Russian-built RD-180 has been the rocket engine for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle which has an unprecedented record of 80 successful launches over the past 30 years.