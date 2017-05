WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense contractor Gentex Corporation won more than $51 million to provide the Marine Corps with over 84,000 enhanced combat helmets, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Gentex Corp., Simpson, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $51,422,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 84,376 enhanced combat helmets and data reports," the release said Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Simpson in the US state of Pennsylvania and is expected to be completed in five years by May 2022, the Defense Department said.