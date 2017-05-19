North Korean Missile Made Successful Atmospheric Re-Entry in Latest Launch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NBC News reported on Friday, citing US officials, that North Korea’s KN-17 missile test made a successful atmospheric re-entry, which marks progress in the country missile program development.
On Sunday, North Korea conducted its latest test of a ground-to-ground intermediate ballistic missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles.
Pyongyang confirmed the following day the missile had successfully reentered the earth's lower atmosphere.
All comments
Show new comments (0)