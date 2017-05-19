North Korean Missile Made Successful Atmospheric Re-Entry in Latest Launch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NBC News reported on Friday, citing US officials, that North Korea’s KN-17 missile test made a successful atmospheric re-entry, which marks progress in the country missile program development.

EU Ready to Help Seoul in Resolving North Korean Issue - EU Council President

On Sunday, North Korea conducted its latest test of a ground-to-ground intermediate ballistic missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles.

Pyongyang confirmed the following day the missile had successfully reentered the earth's lower atmosphere.