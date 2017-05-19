No Indication of Civilian Casualties in Strikes on Syrian Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 18, the US-led coalition struck the pro-Assad fighters near the town of al-Tanf in the area of an established deconfliction zone with Russia.

"We have no indication there were civilian casualties," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday, Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed on state TV Friday that the airstrike conducted by the US-Led coalition on Thursday hit one of military points held by the Syrian Army near the southern town of al-Tanf.

The airstrike was not the first time the US-led coalition intentionally or accidentally struck the Syrian army. In the early hours of April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs. Moreover, on September 17, 2016, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing 62 soldiers and wounding some 100.