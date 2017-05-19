Register
18:19 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Harbin Z-19 helicopter

    Russian Experts Give Their Impressions of China's 'Stealth Drone-Like' Chopper

    © Photo: Alert5
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12911

    China's new attack and reconnaissance helicopter, the Z-19E, made its maiden flight over the port city of Harbin, northeastern China on Thursday. Observers from Zvezda – the official television network of the Russian Defense Ministry, were impressed with the chopper's sleek styling, but suggested that its combat capabilities are questionable.

    The Harbin Z-19E, dubbed the "Black Whirlwind," is the export version of the Z-19 recon/attack helicopter developed by Harbin Aviation Industries Group (HAIG) in the early 2010s and introduced into service in the Chinese military in 2012. Chinese media described the Z-19E's creation as "a major step in China's entry into the global market for attack helicopters."

    The company hopes that its narrow-body, tandem-seat 4,250 kg chopper will fill demand for armies looking to improve their ground attack capabilities. The Z-19E is armed with anti-tank and anti-armored personnel carrier missiles, and can also work with special ops' forces to carry out reconnaissance missions.

    Chinese Z-19 Attack Helicopter
    © REUTERS
    Lift Off: New Chinese Attack Chopper Takes Maiden Flight
    HAIG designers touted the new helicopter's capabilities for daytime and nighttime operations, its maneuverability, cabin visibility, and safety features ensuring increased survivability for crew.

    Being very similar to the Z-19, its domestic cousin, developers say that the foreign-market oriented Z-19E is up to international standards, and that it has an English-language operating interface.

    Commenting on his impression of the new helicopter, Zvezda contributor Dmitri Yurov explained that judging by looks alone, the Z-19E certainly looks impressive: "The small helicopter looks more like a stealth drone than a strike vehicle."

    "But is there a place for the futuristic machine outside China?" he asked. After all, the analyst noted that "the need for modern combat helicopters is generally determined by only three basic parameters: this is the so-called PAC rule – Protection, Armament, Cost."

    Officials walk past a line of parked Dhruv helicopters of India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) standing on the tarmac at The HAL helicopter division in Bangalore
    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    India Looks for Foreign Engine Maker to Power Indigenous Multi-Role Helicopter
    Yurov emphasized that when it comes to protection, conditions of modern warfare are such that helicopters need all the protection they can get. "Conflicts, even local ones, abound with a variety of destructive means, even when they are conducted in places where the fighting is done mostly by taped-together automatic rifles."

    "Even the smallest active conflict comes with a large number of large-caliber machineguns, and old but still operational anti-aircraft artillery," Yurov added. "Ever since the Soviet War in Afghanistan, it has been clear that armored protection of the hull and cockpit is the first and most important element in the survivability of the helicopter and its crew."

    Unfortunately, the analyst noted that "over time, the lessons of the Afghan War and the use of helicopters in combat have been diligently forgotten by manufacturers."

    "Piously believing in the correctness of their own arguments, foreign defense consortiums began developing and building what specialists have dubbed 'stealth helicopters'. Unique in many respects, the combat vehicles, fitted with a narrow fuselage, and bodies made out of composites and light alloys, have become the main attraction of arms exhibitions. One of the first choppers of this class was the Eurocopter Tiger – a joint development by French and German engineers. At exhibitions, developers often claimed that the Tiger's Kevlar hull and armored partitions would allow it to survive even hits from the 23-mm shells of the Soviet ZSU-23-4 Shilka [anti-aircraft gun]."

    Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters perform their demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Thursday, June 20, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters perform their demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Thursday, June 20, 2013

    A Kamov Ka-62 helicopter
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Fedoseev
    Flight Tests of Russian New Ka-62 Multirole Helicopter to Be Conducted This Year
    Of course, Yurov noted, "as a rule, experienced pilots with hundreds of flight hours in Afghanistan under their belts who know what it's actually like to fly under a hail of bullets…roll their eyes at such statements. On the question of what documented proof there is to back up such claims,  the Tigers' developers have politely kept silent, making reference to secrecy and the uniqueness of their project…"

    In effect, "if one were to ask any pilot, especially those who had flown combat missions in Afghanistan, to detail what the four barrels of the Shilka are really capable of, the question of the expediency and reliability of using an ultralight strike helicopter will disappear of its own accord."

    Speaking to Zvezda, Lieutenant-Colonel (ret.) Yuri Pogrebnyak, a veteran pilot who operated a Mil-24 helicopter gunship during the Soviet War in Afghanistan, said that advances in technology notwithstanding, it remains questionable whether the new tech justifies the light armor on the new light helicopter designs.

    A Mi-24 helicopter on a mission in the vicinity of the Kabul-Herat road
    © Sputnik/ A. Solomonov
    A Mi-24 helicopter on a mission in the vicinity of the Kabul-Herat road

    "During fighting, at times, we would come back to base with dozens of bullet holes from large-caliber machineguns. Our choppers would be out of service for a long time, and would take a long time to repair, but they always fulfilled their main task – the crew would make it back to the airfield. But the Mi-24 weighs over 10 tons! I'm afraid to even consider what would happen if a helicopter made of polymers was hit by a [23-mm round]. Such materials have advanced a long way, of course, but the old ammunition hasn't gone anywhere. It remains a big question who would emerge the winner in such a contest."

    Even more curious, Yurov noted, was the fact that China already has a good helicopter gunship design at its disposal. This is the WZ-10, based not only on the Soviet and Russian experience in helicopter construction, but on the Italian A129 Mangusta design. "The WZ-10 even looks similar to the Italian helicopter, although it differs from it structurally." This includes the Chinese design's seven ton weight (nearly double that of the A129's four tons).

    WZ-10 helicopter
    © Wikipedia/
    WZ-10 helicopter

    As for the Z-19 and its new export model, the Z-19E, Yurov suggested that this design does not seem to meet the demands of a modern war, "even of the smallest kind." From its power plant, to the fan-in-tail rotor design, to the concept of reduced visibility using electronics, "all of this is very similar to what the French and Germans attempted to create with the Tiger almost thirty years ago."

    Furthermore, the analyst suggested that "the maximum take-off weight of 4.5 tons almost immediately clarifies the helicopter's combat capabilities. For comparison, the normal takeoff weight of a Mi-28N attack chopper, whose active use in tandem with Ka-52 Alligators in Syria is now being studied by foreign specialists, is nearly 11 tons. The armor on the Mi-28N's hull allows it to withstand high-explosive fragmentation projectiles with a 20 mm caliber, while the main rotor blades continue to operate even when struck by 30 mm shells and frag explosives."

    Mi-28N and Ka-52 helicopters
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Mi-28N and Ka-52 helicopters

    Put another way, Yurov stressed that the Z-19 has a long way to go to reach the level of China's own WZ-10. "Nominally, the Z-19 has a good auto-cannon and guided missile weaponry. The 23-mm automatic cannon and up to eight ATGMs onboard can allow it to fight enemy armor. However, it remains a big question why China needed a helicopter with combat capabilities that are substantially inferior to [the WZ-10], a chopper that has already been adopted into service with the Chinese military."

    AH-64 Apache helicopter
    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Boeing Wins $488 Million to Refurbish UK Apache Helicopters
    The answer, the observer added, is that the Z-19E may be a kind of 'probe' exploring possible global demand for Chinese military helicopters. But there are important circumstances worth taking into account which may limit its appeal, according to Yurov. "Major customers engaged in upgrading their air forces prefer to buy heavily armored and armed helicopters capable of taking on enemy tank groups and withstanding dozens of hits by bullets and several missiles. The Z-19, with all due respect to stealth technologies, cannot boast such indicators." 

    "The reality of modern war, even decades after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, remains unchanged. The outcome of battles is determined by armor, armament and speed. The narrow fuselage based on polymer materials, modern Kevlar armored panels defending against 12.7 mm bullets – these are suitable for a short incursion and a quick departure for home, but not for a serious military operation," Yurov concluded.

    Related:

    Lift Off: New Chinese Attack Chopper Takes Maiden Flight
    Mexico 'Shows Strong Interest' in New Deliveries of Russia's Mi Helicopters
    Almost 40 Russian Warplanes to Participate in International Army Games-2017
    India Looks for Foreign Engine Maker to Power Indigenous Multi-Role Helicopter
    Russia Not Planning New Helicopter Deliveries via UN to Afghanistan
    Flight Tests of Russian New Ka-62 Multirole Helicopter to Be Conducted This Year
    Boeing Wins $488 Million to Refurbish UK Apache Helicopters
    Tags:
    military analyst, expert analysis, reconnaisance, attack helicopter, Harbin Z-19, Z-19E, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok