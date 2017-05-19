Sweden Unveils Model of Its First Submarine With Tomahawk Missile Capability

This is the first time when a conventional submarine will carry the subsonic cruise missiles, according to Shephard Media website, which covered the show.
Existing boats that have TLAM, the US Navy and UK Royal Navy submarines, are all nuclear-powered (SSN).
This story received lots of attention at #IMDEXAsia about @Saab A26 submarine design with land attack missile module https://t.co/Q57bFr1OLQ pic.twitter.com/4scyEors43— Tim Fish (@sweeneygov) 18 мая 2017 г.
The submarine will be equipped with a 10m section containing three vertical launch missile tubes, each containing six missiles.
The only other land attack capability that is fitted to conventional submarines, the website says, has had to be through missiles fired through the torpedo tubes.
The Swedish company has reportedly received interest from a number of countries, which want a land attack capability in a smaller conventional submarine, but would not disclose their names.
The experts however suggested that Poland could be among the potential buyers as it fits a number of existing restrictions.
"Naturally, the country would have to be a close US ally due to the restrictions in the sale of cruise missiles. Most countries that could procure an A26 of this type either would not be allowed to buy TLAM or have already selected other submarine designs for their sub-surface capability," the website explains.
Poland "has close relations with Sweden, and is also a close ally of the US being a part of NATO," it says.
In March 2015, Saab signed a contract to build two A26-class submarines for the Swedish Navy in a deal worth SEK 7.6 billion (US $862.4 million), with the first delivery in 2022 and the second in 2024.
The new submarine project was intended to be an improved version of the Gotland class, which was considered obsolete around 2015-17 according to Per Skantz, development co-ordinator at the Marine headquarters in Stockholm.
In its standard variant the submarine would displace 1,900 tones and have a crew complement of between 17 and 31 men.
All comments
Show new comments (0)