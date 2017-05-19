Indian Navy Test-Fires Extended Range Barak 8 Missile

"This firing not only marks a significant milestone in proving the integration of the missile and the associated fire control system (FCS) with the ship-borne CMS, but also demonstrates the vital area defense capability of the ship," an Indian Navy statement said.
The missile also tracked a low-flying high-speed target at enhanced range with pin-point accuracy. Barak 8 is an advanced air defense system being jointly developed by Indian government-owned Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The 4.5-meter-long missile can carry a payload of 60 kg. Missile system also includes a multi-functional surveillance and threat alert radar for detection, tracking and guidance of the missile. It is powered by a dual-pulse solid propulsion system developed by DRDO.
All comments
Show new comments (0)