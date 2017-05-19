WikiLeaks Publishes Classified Info on CIA-Developed Spyware Targeting Windows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to WikiLeaks, the malware may configure a computer system's settings and deliver, or download files to or from a specific directory within the target system.

"Today, May 19th 2017, WikiLeaks publishes documents from the 'Athena' project of the CIA. 'Athena' — like the related 'Hera' system — provides remote beacon and loader capabilities on target computers running the Microsoft Windows operating system (from Windows XP to Windows 10)," the press release said.

In earlier installments of this release, WikiLeaks unveiled spying capabilities of the CIA, the library of exploits and malware that the organization amassed, and special hacks for major operating systems.