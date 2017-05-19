Satellite Photos Show That N Korea Modernizing Sohae Rocket Launch Site

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the 38 North analytic portal, the footage showed on Thursday that new roads were being constructed all through the launch site. The images also revealed new observation points and an excavation for a yet unknown purposes near the launching pad.

On March 6, North Korea launched four missiles from Sohae in the direction of the Sea of Japan and tested a new high-thrust rocket engine 12 days later.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. As a result of Pyongyang's actions, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force the country into stopping its ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.